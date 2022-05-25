CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.31

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 297479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$147.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$519. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,940.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.