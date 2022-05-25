Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 0.8%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98. 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

