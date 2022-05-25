Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 6.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 2,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,541,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after buying an additional 161,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 346,554 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

