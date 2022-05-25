Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,785,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.25% of Danaher worth $587,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.32. 2,572,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

