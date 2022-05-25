DeepBrain Chain Market Cap Tops $4.65 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $153,688.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,667.74 or 0.46149662 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 81.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,617.98 or 1.00006265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

