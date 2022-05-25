DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $409.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.89 million and $409.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,686,139 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

