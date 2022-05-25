DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $238,842.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,368,721 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

