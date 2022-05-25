Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to report sales of $53.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $222.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.03 million to $224.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $282.52 million, with estimates ranging from $275.89 million to $289.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million.

DH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.