Degenerator (MEME) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00210010 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009709 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.00331643 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.