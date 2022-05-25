Delphy Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $271,269.68 and approximately $645.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

