Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 2.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 3,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 13,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

About Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.