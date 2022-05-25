Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. TransDigm Group makes up 3.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $13.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $593.00. The company had a trading volume of 599,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,395. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

