Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.72% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

