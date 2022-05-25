Diametric Capital LP Sells 4,477 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up about 4.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BYD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. 1,259,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.