DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.01 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $13.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castellan Group increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.