DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.15-11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,454,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.59.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

