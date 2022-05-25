Digitalcoin Trading Up 14.8% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $104,406.39 and approximately $23.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,827.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,948.12 or 0.06531302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00228822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.42 or 0.00641765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00669588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00077815 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004895 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,930,436 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

