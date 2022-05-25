Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $94.29

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $92.05. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $93.51, with a volume of 843 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMV. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.