Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.07

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and traded as low as $51.44. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 1,052,900 shares traded.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000.

