Dogecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $414.97 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.98 billion and $414.97 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00231953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016575 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006361 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.