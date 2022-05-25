Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

D traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. 4,277,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $379,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

