DRIFE Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $17,814.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DRIFE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,634.22 or 1.00025537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001688 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 622,198,924 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.