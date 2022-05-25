DWF Group (LON:DWF) Shares Down 1.7%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.30). 33,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 159,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.75 ($1.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.96. The firm has a market cap of £335.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.