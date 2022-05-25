DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90-15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.07 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 56.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 122,753 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 583.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

