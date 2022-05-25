Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DYNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

