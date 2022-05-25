e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 886,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,632. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.91.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

