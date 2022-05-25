e-Money (NGM) Market Cap Tops $16.94 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. e-Money has a total market cap of $16.94 million and approximately $495,876.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008752 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.