Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,046 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after purchasing an additional 716,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ABB by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ABB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

