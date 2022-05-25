Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after buying an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,308,217 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

NYSE:CRM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.47.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.