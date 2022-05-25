Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

