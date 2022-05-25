Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE IX opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

