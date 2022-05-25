Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $30,782,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

