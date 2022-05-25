Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $152,930,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $123.68. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

