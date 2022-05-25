Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,426 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 136,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

