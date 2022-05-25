Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,851,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,034,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,193,000 after purchasing an additional 169,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 174,567 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.