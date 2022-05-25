Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 6.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 9,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 930,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175 over the last three months. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

