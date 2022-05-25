easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $690.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.80) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 18,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

