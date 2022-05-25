Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

