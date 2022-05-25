Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,884,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,840 shares of company stock worth $25,306,349 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

