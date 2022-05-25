Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 4.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,331,582 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.58.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $195.50 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $291.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

