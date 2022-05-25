Elysian Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (ELY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $61,608.62 and $102,139.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

