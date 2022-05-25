Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.63

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ESP opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £546.50 million and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. Empiric Student Property has a 52-week low of GBX 80.10 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 109 ($1.37).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

