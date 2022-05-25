Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.69

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 4176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

