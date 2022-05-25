Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,594. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Energizer by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 145,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Energizer by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

