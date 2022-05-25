Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87. Enerplus has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$18.74.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.