Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENOV stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 199,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Enovis has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

