Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.87. 185,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,126. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $466.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

