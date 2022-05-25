Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $541,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

DIS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. 217,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,013,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

