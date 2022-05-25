Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 11,675 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Trimble by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 17,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.