Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,876 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

